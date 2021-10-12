Dwayne Johnson confirms the first take of Black Adam • Universal Movies

Filming of the cinecomic Black Adam have officially started, as confirmed by a post-social of Dwayne Johnson, the granite actor who will lend face and acting to the protagonist.

As well as for the announcement of the release date of the film, Dwayne Johnson used their social channels to confirm the start of filming. In the post-social of the famous The Rock the classic first take, complete with the logo-title of Black Adam. Find the social post at the bottom of the page.

The name of Dwayne Johnson is linked to the project Black Adam since 2007, when the first information, later revealed to be incorrect, wanted the famous anti-hero in the film Shazam!. Since Johnson also entered the project in terms of production.

BLACK ADAM

PRODUCTION: Adam Sztykiel signed the first draft of the script. Jaume Collet-Serra will take care of the direction. Lawrence Sher (Joker) was cast as the director of photography. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia produce through Seven Bucks Productions. CAST: Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Bodhi Sabongui, James Cusati-Moyer. EXIT: The film will hit US theaters on July 29, 2022.