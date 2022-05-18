Dwayne Johnson could replace Will Smith in ‘Aladdin 2’ after controversy

The actress exposed several shots never seen by the jury with which she intends to document the physical attacks she suffered while she was married to the Hollywood star.

During the resumption of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the actress showed jurors several photos with red marks and swelling on her face, which were allegedly taken after her last argument before her divorce.

The actress of“Aquaman” concluded her testimony in court in Virginia by speaking for the third day, where she recounted the last months of her marriage to the Hollywood star.

Heard said the marks seen in the photos, presented as evidence on Monday and purporting to show she was physically assaulted, were caused when Depp threw a phone at her face. After that fight happened in May 2016, he cornered her to file for divorce two days after what happened.

Days later, he also applied for a temporary restraining order following a hearing that was widely photographed, leaving the scene with a distinct red mark on his right cheek. The final fight was a key point in the pair’s ongoing feud.

Depp sued Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court for defamation over a December 2018 opinion piece published by the “Washington Post” in which the actress described herself as “a public figure representing domestic violence”.

For his part, Depp claimed that he never hit Heard and that she was making up that she had been abused, even in other sessions the members of the jury listened to the officers who responded to the call emergency from that final fight in which they said Heard’s face was red from crying, but they saw no injuries or bruises in the following days.

Amber Heard also opened up about her “broise kit”that is, the way she used her cosmetics to cover the alleged marks of violence that she had on her face, she even assured that over time she learned to use the right concealers on your face to cover the bruise from day one redness, and change tones as the color of the bruise evolves.

“I’m not going to walk around Los Angeles with bruises on my face”, did he declare. She testified that she did not want to publicly expose Depp as an abuser in her legal proceedings, but had to go to court to testify in order to get the restraining order and found herself surrounded by media at her exit

“I just wanted to change the locks. I just wanted to get a good night’s sleep.”said the actress during her testimony on Monday, in which she also spoke about the editorial in which she claimed that they were American Civil Liberties Union staff members for whom she had worked as ambassador, who wrote the first draft and had no intention of referencing Johnny Depp.

“It’s not about Johnny. The only one who thought it was Johnny was Johnny. It was about me and my life after Johnny.”said Heard, who called the accusations and claims he receives every day from Depp fans “torture”. “I want to continue my life”did he declare. “I want Johnny to move on. I want him to leave me alone.”