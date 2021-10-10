Dwayne Johnson, daughter Tiana and Jason Momoa’s best wishes

D.wayne Johnson can be a real tough guy on set, but when he’s home with his little Tiana, he becomes a sweet dad. The girl turns 3 years old and “The Rock” spends all day with her. To celebrate, the two look together Aquaman, a 2018 film that takes up the exploits of the DC Comics comic book character. The former wrestler reveals on his Instagram profile that his daughter, albeit very small, is a huge Jason Momoa fan, the star of Aquaman in the Hollywood film. A passion confirmed in the video posted by her father, in which when asked whether she prefers him or Momoa, Tiana replies impassively: «Aquaman».

There is great friendship between Johnson and Momoa, so much so that the actor of Samoan origins calls him “brother”. Then take the gimmick to make the little girl happy. Johsnon picks up the phone and Momoa steps in to record a birthday message for Tiana. A nice way to celebrate: the child watches incredulously to the words of affection that Momoa gives her, literally thrilled to be able to see her eror speak to her. A gesture that also makes “The Rock” proud: «I can never thank Jason enough for making the birthday of this adoring 3 year old girl the best ever. His reaction is priceless ».

In the description posted with the video, Johnson also adds: “This kind of thing will always be the best part of our fame. You embody one of my favorite quotes: “It is good to be important, but it is more important to be kind” ». Finally it arrives the sweet dedication of the father: «Loving, kind, persistent and tough (like your mom) and my greatest joy is being your dad“.

