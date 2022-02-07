Dwayne Johnson: daughters’ joke with toothpaste and shaving cream is hilarious (VIDEO)

The daughters from Dwayne JohnsonJasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, have once again dedicated themselves to their “favorite game“, what to do jokes to their dad, who found their latest hoax called hilarious “Dad, close your eyes and turn your face down“.

In a video posted to Instagram this Sunday, Johnson, 49, showed the exact moment Jasmine filled his face with a combination of toothpaste and shaving cream. In the clip, the two girls can be heard asking their father to lower his face.

“What do you mean ‘turn your face down’?” the former WWE star nervously replies, adding: “Don’t hit me right there“while protecting the groin area.”Hold your nose“, Jasmine advises him, before sticking a paper napkin full of the aforementioned concoction on the star’s face.

In the caption of the video, Dwayne Johnson wrote: “As you can see at least I have learned to protect jewels, even if I haven’t learned my lesson yet, I shouldn’t play this game anymore! Hey, they’re only small once after all, so I’ll play this game as long as they want. This combination burns the eyes by the way. “