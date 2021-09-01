Dwayne Johnson discovers his double | Cinema

was as surprised as the people of the web to discover the striking resemblance to a Morgan County cop, Eric Fields.

After a post on Twitter that went viral, the news leapt to the actor’s eyes: “Oh shit! The guy on the left is a lot cooler“. The star thanked him for his services and invited him to drink tequila in company “to hear your Rock stories, I know you have them”.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Here is Fields’ answer:

Alabama.com interviewed Fields who explained that he had been referred to in the past “the son of The Rock and Vin Diesel“. However, he admitted that he was “flattered” by the comparisons made.

We will review Dwayne The Rock Johnson in Black Adam, which will be presented at DC Fandome next October.

The cinecomic, we recall, will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and performed by Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindel (Cyclone) e Aldis Hodge (Hawkman).