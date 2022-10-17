Dwayne Johnson Discovers the DC Universe’s New Superman and Announces When We’ll See Him

It’s official. DC’s new Superman is ready to show off to the world. And if you don’t want any spoilers and you’re planning on going to see Black Adam, maybe it’s best to stop reading here. Because Dwayne Johnson had no problem emptying his film and revealed what might be the best moment of it. In recent days, the actor has gone from interview to interview confirming the existence of a post-credits scene and the appearance in it of “the moment that everyone was waiting to see”.

In the Jimmy Fallon show, for an example, La Roca commented on the following: “Los fans lo han pedido a gritos Durante años. Vamos a establecer a Black Adam como la fuerza más poderosa e unstoppable de este planeta, pero llevamos demasiado tiempo dejando de lado a la fuerza más poderosa e unstoppable del universo. Así que mis compañeros y yo hemos peleado por cruzarlas y no íbamos a accept un no por respuesta. Vamos a darle a los fans lo que quieren. Y después de todo… Welcome home”.

Cavill’s Return as Superman

Although he doesn’t directly mention any names, not even Superman’s, Dwayne Johnson’s latest “Welcome Home” and veiled allusions to “what people keep asking” have led everyone to assume that it was about the return of Henry Cavill…confirmed by the first lucky ones who saw the film and the images that are already circulating on the networks of the post-credits scene. Black Adam will close the meeting between the anti-hero and Superman with a “We must talk” from the former Man of Steel of the DC Universe.

Cavill, now also Geralt of Rivia, will put his tights back on five years after Justice League and after six of his last major cinematic battle, Batman vs. Superman. Will it be long term? Will the actor be part of DC’s 10-year plan to look like Marvel Studios and have his own universe? We’ll find out from this Friday, October 21, when Black Adam opens in theaters.