Dwayne Johnson: “Disney asked Emily Blunt and me to stop talking about sex toys in interviews”

The chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt it is remarkable to the point of prompting the two to talk about sex toys during interviews. As reported by Vanity Fair, during a promotional interview for Jungle Cruise, Disney called the two protagonists of the film and invited them to avoid talking about sex toys.

Emily Blunt called Dwayne Johnson “a person without filters” and explained the reason behind this appellation. In a promotional interview for Jungle Cruise, when asked what they would take with them to the jungle, Dwayne Johnson answered for Emily Blunt and said: “The vagisil cream”. According to the game, she retorted: “Dwayne Should Bring Sex Toys Like Anal Beads”.

The protagonist of one of the latest Disney projects (we talked about it in our Jungle Cruise review) said: “We immediately got a series of phone calls from the producers, who said, ‘We really love your chemistry and what you’re doing … But could you talk a little less about anal beads?'”. And Johnson went on to tell: “I’m not particularly willing to listen to such advice. If your real imperative is to be yourself, you must let the water flow.”.

Speaking of her set colleague, Emily Blunt said: “Dwayne is a really confusing person because he is the most polite gentleman in the world but, at the same time, he is able to say a number of funny things that make you dizzy! Inside he is a rebellious boy who is impossible to cage”.