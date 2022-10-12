Dwayne Johnson does not rule out a future presidential candidacy

Dwayne Johnson, future president?

Washington (CNN) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he’s “blown away” by the calls for him to run for the White House, but maintained his focus right now is raising his family.



“I’m really down to earth and I’m humbled by the interest of both parties. But the number one job, and my number one title, which I love right now, is dad,” said the actor and wrestling legend. professional free kick to CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview on “CNN Tonight” on Tuesday.

Asked if that meant he was ruling out a future presidential run, Johnson left the door open.

“I’ve seriously considered it. It has to be done. When you start looking at some of these polls, and these numbers are close to 46%, 50% of the country would vote for me if I ran, and I was really moved by that,” he said. . “I mean, really, it made me pay attention.”

Johnson is the father of three children: Jasmine Lia, 6, and Tiana Gia, 4, with his wife Lauren Hashian, and Simone Alexandra, 21, from a previous marriage.

A 2021 poll revealed that 58% of Americans would have liked to see Johnson as the next president of the United States. In the same poll, 58% said they would support actor Matthew McConaughey.

Last year, Johnson, 50, produced and starred in two big movies, “Jungle Cruise” and “Red Notice,” premiered his sitcom “Young Rock,” saw his company Teremana Tequila experience unprecedented growth and become the most followed American man on Instagram.

Johnson has previously described himself as an “independent” and “centrist” who has voted for candidates from both parties. In 2020, support for to President Joe Biden in what he called “arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades.”

Earlier in the term of former President Donald Trump, Johnson had made a powerful call for a change in leadership following the death of George Floyd. The actor stated in a video posted on his social networks that the United States is “paralyzed” and “on its knees begging to be heard and begging for change.”

“I don’t know anything about politics,” Johnson told Tapper. “I will say that I, I am an absolute patriot, and I love our country and I love everyone in it, regardless of color or culture. I don’t care what their bank account says or what kind of car they drive.”

— Kelly Murray contributed to this report.