Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall ready for ‘The Sword in the Rock’

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt: together for the first time on the screen crazy, hilarious, compelling. In one word, irresistible. Impossible to take your eyes off this highly explosive pair. To restore order to the story is the character of Jack Whitehall, who never forgets to take care of his skin even when he is close to a leopard named Proxima or in a difficult situation. “It is important to spread the cream on your faceBlunt told our microphones. These three great performers take us on an adventure, between reality and special effects, very wild in search of a magical tree to find, endowed with extraordinary healing abilities capable of changing the future of medicine. All this (and much more) is i ‘Jungle Cruise’, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, from today in Italian cinemas with Walt Disney and from 30 July on Disney + with VIP access.

In the movie – inspired by the historic attraction of the same name in Disneyland, California – “The Rock” plays the role of a charismatic captain of a river boat. He is strong, courageous, he always has a solution to everything, he is reassuring and he is also a romantic. Blunt, on the other hand, is an explorer grappling with research. She is determined, crazy, progressive, rebellious and not afraid of anything, or rather, she is afraid of swimming. But Frank takes care of that! “To play Frank I wanted to cover my body and wear a hat, braces and boots and feel part of 1917, making sure I bring my best acting to the screen. Plus, we had an amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, who is a world builder, as Emily Blunt likes to say. We had the opportunity to make a film based on a legendary and iconic Disney attraction that families have enjoyed and which, perhaps, only happens once in their career.“, Dwayne Johnson told us.

The couple, during the ‘cruise’, encounters countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But when the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the fate of the protagonists and that of humanity hang by a thread. With them on the boat is also Dr. Lily’s brother, McGregor (played by Whitehall). He lives in a parallel way and is a little afraid of everything. Beyond the colors, the light, romantic and fun script, the thrilling homage to the Disney attraction and the charisma of the cast is also a celebration of courage and one’s dreams. Each character in the story, in fact, overcomes his own limits with the help of his neighbor. You know, you never win alone. And Lily knows that she relies on Frank. And Frank, always alone, (re) discovers the wonder of collaboration thanks to the doctor. Between flashes of Indiana Jones And Romancing the stone (In pursuit of the green stone) Emily Blunt will play King Arthur in Disney’s animated film ‘The sword in the Stone‘. In one scene we see the reckless doctor pull a sword from Frank’s body. Impossible not to remember the animated film of 1963. “The working title of this film was ‘The Sword in The Rock’ (The sword in The Rock, ed) ”, said Jack Whitehall joking with us during the interview.

