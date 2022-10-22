Dwayne Johnson explains his real relationship with Henry Cavill

DC Comics

The Black Adam protagonist has revealed all about the Superman actor. How could they meet on the DC screen?

©GettyDwayne Johnson talked about Henry Cavill and Superman.

¡black adam It’s in theaters now! the last movie of DC Comics Protagonized by Dwayne Johnson It was released in theaters around the world to win over fans of the superhero franchise. Starting with a new character, baptized Teth Adam, the brand is trying to redirect its objectives if it comes to films in the same universe. Does it appear or not Superman? What is the relationship between the main character and Henry Cavill? Here is the answer !

” Nearly 5,000 years after gaining the ultimate powers of the ancient gods – and being imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam breaks free from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his distinctive brand of justice upon the modern world.”, explains the official synopsis of the production of Warner Bros.. In this sense, the presentation of this new anti-hero introduced the idea of ​​seeing Henry Cavill’s mythical Superman on screen again.

That’s why Dwayne Johnson was encouraged to reveal his true connection to the DC Comics figure. ” I have known Henry for a long time. We are friends. My business partner, Dany Garcia, was a huge Henry supporter and managed his career for many years.“, explained The Rock in dialogue with ComicBook. In this sense, he argued:We love Superman. And with new management poised to take over at Warner Bros, an opportunity presented itself.”.

Spoiler alert! And it is that Dwayne Johnson has not only revealed the great objective of this film, but also if the character appears or not: “HWe’ve done our best to pay homage to the Black Adam mythology. We built it as the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. But at the end of the film, not only does the most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe enter, but also the one fans want to see.”.

In this sense, he defended the new decisions taken by the company for the future of this particular franchise: “This is the new era of the DC Universe I’m talking about. We listen to the fans. We may not be able to do everything they want, but now they know they are not ignored like they have been for so long. When it comes to Superman, I don’t know if there’s any other person who loves and embodies the mythology, the spirit, and everything about the character besides Henry.”. the protagonist of black adam concluded: “I’m so happy that everything went so well”.

