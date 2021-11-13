Dwayne Johnson explains why he pees in a water bottle when working out

A perfect adjective to describe Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is certainly “intense”, because he always puts his best into what he does. And sometimes this also means doing pee in a bottle during workouts in the gym so as not to interrupt the rhythm … The Black Adam actor showed everyone on Instagram (albeit accidentally) the bottle in which he usually urinates when he is in the gym.

“I just realized I showed you all my nice bottle of pee“In fact, he stated in his latest promotional video for the USDNA Under Armor collection, in which, however, you can also see a bottle with a yellowish liquid inside …”Look, mine is a really hardcore workout, I don’t have time to go to the bathroom when the need arises. I find a bottle, pee on it, and continue to train like a beast“he explains laughing.

In fact Johnson had elaborated on the matter in a recent interview on Esquire, in which he also added a rather relevant detail: the lack of bathrooms in gyms.

“Well, yes, the headlines are true. I actually pee in bottles when I work out, but I’ll give you some context: it’s not a bottle I bought specifically for drinking, which you then wash and reuse when you’re done. These are bottles that I no longer use. Plus, usually, the gyms I go to don’t have bathrooms, because they’re the kind of work-out paradise where it’s all sweat and fatigue.“.

And he concludes: “I usually try to stay hydrated as much as possible, and I have to go to the bathroom often. Okay, not too often, but while I train I happen to have to go a couple of times, so I use the bottle“.

Well, that’s what it’s called dedication …