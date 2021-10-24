Dwayne Johnson explains why he would not be a good candidate for president

I think it’s a realistic perspective. I feel that I am now in a position where my words have some weight and influence and that is why they seek my endorsements.

For years now, there has been talk of a possible candidacy of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the presidency of the United States. The thing was born almost as a joke, but already in 2017proposed the actor as commander in chief. At the time, Dwayne Johnson himself replied:

Last year, on the occasion of the presidential campaign that featured Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the actor exposed himself for the first time politically with passionate support for the Democrats:

I have friends from both political sides, and we have always agreed on the importance of the conversation, and where it leads. For years I have registered as an Independent, and my ideas have always been centrist. I think Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I support them in the campaign to become President and Vice President of the United States.

In April, Newsweek published a poll, to which the actor replied:

Honored! I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER hypothesized that a one and ninety tall, bald, tattooed, half-black, half-Samoan dude drinking tequila, driving pickup truck, and wearing a fanny pack could ever be added. to their club – but if it ever does, it would be an honor to serve you, the people.

Now Dwayne Johnson returns to the subject on Instagram, citing a Vanity Fair article that takes up the survey a few months ago, and explains why he could hardly be an ideal candidate. But in doing so, very knowingly, speaks to the whole nation… as only a perfect candidate could do:

Conversations always flare up when it comes to my possible run for the presidency of the United States someday. The latest poll says 46% of Americans would support my presidential candidacy. For my Vanity Fair interview, I spent a lot of time with my writer (and tequila drinking partner) Chris Heath, we discussed my most honest feelings about the incredible support I could get if I ran for the presidency. But here is the truth. The support of 46% of Americans for my candidacy as President is a tremendous honor, it makes me feel humble and makes me shiver with awe. But in the end, I don’t know the most fundamental aspect of politics. I care deeply about our country. And I care about every damned American who has red blood – that is, everyone. It is not an illusion. I may have some leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great candidate for president. And that’s the point today. I’m not a politician, so I don’t care which side of the street you live on, or which side of the aisle you sit on. Core values ​​are important. Work hard, take care of your family, be kind to people, bring honor to your name, bring honor into your hands, be inclusive, respect ALL, don’t be full of bullshit. I am not a politician, but this is the truth. Thanks to Vanity Fair and thanks to Chris for helping me think about this very polarizing and important topic.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!