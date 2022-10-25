Dwayne Johnson explains why Henry Cavill is coming back as Superman

Henry Cavill formalized his return to the role of Superman on Instagram, after a cameo at the end of black adam. Actor Dwayne Johnson also confides in this return.

It only took one Instagram message to spark a monumental buzz: Henry Cavill announced his return to the role of Superman and Clark Kent. The interpretation of this iconic role by the actor had been widely praised. But, since he put away the suit in 2017, after Justice League, DC Comics fans were only asking for one thing: his return. It’s done.

In the video posted to his account, Henry Cavill reveals his presence at the end of the DC movie, black adam, released in October 2022 (he therefore does not hesitate to spoiler, but knowing very well that, inevitably, the information was going to go around the web as quickly as the film was released). And, indeed, Henry Cavill’s Superman appears during a post-credits scene.

” Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded “, tease the actor. But what do we know exactly about this return? It is to Dwayne Johnson that we owe some explanations, during an interview.

Henry Cavill in Superman is “listening to the fans”

” This post-credits scene was prepared for six years “, confides Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the magazine Entertainment Weekly, saying he was also very moved. It would even seem that the former wrestler played a role in this great comeback: “ It took a long time to bring the studio to such a conclusion. There were discussions, spreadsheets, I was doing Zoom calls. (…) But we were convinced that there was a continuation [pour Cavill] to the role of Superman. Because he never left her. There are stories to tell. »

Henry Cavill returns as Superman, 5 years after his last appearance. // Source: Warner Bros.

By surrendering to Entertainment WeeklyDwayne Johnson describes in passing “ a new era in the DC universe “. This is characterized by a primordial ambition according to him: “ listen to the fans (…), and not just say you do it, but actually listen to the fans. »

For him, the Cavill effect with Superman comes from there: What you see at the end of the movie, and what everyone is already going crazy for, is what happens when you listen to the fans. It is also a reflection of building something big says Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. As for the sequel, precisely, it is clear to him that the DC universe will continue to develop around the JSA – Justice League of America – with iconic characters like Superman, but also newcomers and newcomers whose we never saw the screen adaptation.