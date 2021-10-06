Dwayne Johnson for Amazon Studios in the Christmas action Red One

The hugely popular Dwayne Johnson churns out one project after another: for Amazon Studios he will be the protagonist of Red One, a Christmas action written by the author of Fast & Furious.

Unstoppable Dwayne Johnson! His first collaboration with Amazon Studios for a movie titled Red One and described as a Christmas action adventure. To write it, the screenwriter of Fast & Furious Chris Morgan, who also wrote the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw in which The Rock appears.

Amazon has secured the coveted project on many other competitors, to the tune of millions of dollars. Initially focused on independent cinema, the film division of Jeff Bezos’ colossus, during the pandemic it grabbed big films such as The prince is looking for a son and with Dwayne Johnson secures another star of sure call.

Of the plot nothing is known except this mysterious description: “An action-adventure comedy around the world, imagining a whole new universe to be explored in Christmas movies”.

That the Red One of the title, the red one, is Santa Claus? It is not known but we will find out soon. In another press release, Amazon talks about a project that encompasses “other industries and commerce, beyond entertainment”. Easy to imagine at this point a line of toys and more to sell on the most popular e-commerce site in the world.