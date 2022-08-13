Dwayne Johnson fought for Black Adam to be independent

Actor Dwayne Johnson reveals his initial plans for Black Adam and how he pushed to change it all.

The process of making a big budget movie is very complex, as some ideas are launched and all that changes as they add the writers, producers, directors or even the movie stars who have decision-making power. Now we know that Black Adam Y Shazam! they were going to debut in the same movie, but Dwayne Johnson He managed to make them different stories.

In a recent interview with FVthe actor Dwayne Johnson has revealed what was the creative process behind Black Adam Y Shazam!.

“When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam. That is, two origin stories in one movie. That was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read it, I knew in my gut: We can’t make this movie like this. We would be doing incredible damage to Black Adam It would have been good for Shazam! Having two converging origin stories in one movie, but it’s not good for Black Adam.”

Dwayne Johnson he struggled a lot to try to convince Warner Bros. that his idea was better. Although, he admits that the script was so good that it was a difficult task.

“I made a phone call. I said: I have to share my thoughts here. It’s very unpopular… Because everyone thought: Hey, this script is great, let’s make this movie. I told him: I really think you should do Shazam! Make that movie by itself in whatever tone you want. And I think we should separate this as well.”

According to Dwayne Johnsonfans really wanted to see this version of the antihero.

“They always ask me, nine times out of 10… Well, what has taken them so long? How come we haven’t heard of this character? We have the opportunity to deliver a movie, to deliver a character, that has never been seen before. There has been no other Black Adam.”

The actor may be right and telling the origins of both characters separately is the best solution. But it would be great to see a cameo from Shazam! in this film. Although to know if that happens, we will have to wait for it to be released in theaters this fall.

What will the story be about?

Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) he received divine powers 5,000 years ago, but since he did not use them properly, he was imprisoned. He now today he will wake up and try to do justice his way. Since he must decide if he is a hero or a villain.

In the film he will face the Justice Society formed by Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher Y cyclone. But also, it is rumored that the great villain will be sabbaca very powerful demon.

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serrawhich already coincided with Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise (2021). In addition, the cast also highlights Sarah Shahi, Viola Davis, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Joseph Gatt, Uli Latukefu, Natalie Burn, Marwan Kenzari, Odelya Halevi, Quintessa Swindell, Patrick Sabongui, James Cusati-Moyer, Angel Rosario Jr., Derek Russo, Mohammed american Y Christopher Matthew Cook.

Black Adam It will be released on October 21, 2022.