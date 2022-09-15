Dwayne Johnson fought for Black Adam to get a solo movie

Warner Bros and Discovery have recently merged and are starting to launch major projects. After the chaos of the SnyderVerse which is still much talked about, the entity wishes to renew the DC Universe by favoring quality over quantity. In addition to wanting to put Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman back at the center of the project, this means canceling many productions, starting with Wonder Twins and especially, Batgirlwhich was in the post-production phase.

A producer who also manages to impose his ideas

While waiting to learn more about the vast plan that Warner is preparing, all eyes of DC fans are on black adam. Expected next October, the film by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) will show Dwayne Johnson slipping into the skin of Teth-Adam, famous nemesis of Shazam in the comics. In the making for years, the film promises to be an unleashing of power and special effects, as confirmed by the first trailer. Except surprise, the feature film should achieve a nice score at the box office, due to the mere presence of Dwayne Johnson. The Hollywood star also occupies a double hat on black adamsince he also officiates as a producer.

The powerful notoriety of the former wrestler is no longer a secret for anyone. This producer cap allows him to retain some creative control over the projects in which he is involved, and black adam is no exception to the rule. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson has indeed explained that Warner Bros initially wanted a Shazam film in which Black Adam would have been part of it. The first script, written at the time by screenwriter Darren Lemke, was not to the liking of Dwayne Johnson, who later demanded that the two characters stand apart in two very separate films.

The meeting between the two sworn enemies will wait

As The Rock explains, “ when the first version of the film was presented to us, it was about combining Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one. That was the goal, and it wasn’t a total surprise either. But when I read this script, I immediately felt in my gut that it was wrong. This version would have done Black Adam a disservice. It would have been good for Shazam to have two origins converging in one movie, but not for Black Adam. »

If this is not said, it is possible that a supporting role was not to the taste of Dwayne Johnson, the highest paid actor in the world in 2019 and 2020. Managing to impose its demands on a studio as emblematic as the Warner demonstrates once again the aura that The Rock has in Hollywood. It now remains to be seen whether the project black adam so ardently desired will succeed in its career at the box office. Start of response from October 19th.