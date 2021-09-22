Dwayne Johnson gets stuck in the house by a hawk eating a snake (VIDEO)

Dwayne Johnson shared a video on Instagram that testifies to the moment he was barricaded in his home due to a Falcon who has eaten a snake in front of his door.

Over the years, Dwayne Johnson has never missed an opportunity to show the world all his physical strength, taking on enemies of all kinds on the big screen but also outside the cinematic context. In the last few hours, however, he has faced an unexpected and unusual opponent that has left him with a difficult decision to make. At a certain point, in fact, leaving the house to go to train meant passing by a hawk that at that moment was enjoying its meal, that is a snake of decent size.

Johnson recorded a short video documenting his situation, which he later shared on Instagram. He then had to decide whether to give up his training or challenge the massive bird. Although he hasn’t posted any further updates on his domestic adventure, Johnson shared a new post promoting an upcoming TV appearance, hinting that he survived the challenge with the hawk.

Recall that Johnson debuted in mainstream entertainment when he stepped into the wrestling ring as The Rock, in the mid-90s. It then quickly gained national attention and became a fan favorite. After some time in the ring, Johnson embarked on his way to Hollywood as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns. As for the future, he has signed up for several highly anticipated projects. In chronological order, we’ll see it first in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The film, based on the famous amusement park carousel, will be released in August. Johnson is then ready to dive into the DC universe as Black Adam. In addition, he will star in Red Notice, the film that will see him star opposite Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.