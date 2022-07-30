Dwayne Johnson Gifts Family a Dog at ‘Krypto and the Super Animals’ Premiere

Known for his great generosity, American actor Dwayne Johnson has once again proven how caring he is.

Known for his great generosity, American actor Dwayne Johnson has once again proven how caring he is.

It was in a Los Angeles movie theater that Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock, decided to surprise the spectators who came to discover his latest film: “Krypto and the super-animals”.

In order to go incognito, the star put on the costume of the dog Krypto, to whom he lends his voice in the film, and went on stage. It was at this moment that he made a superb surprise to a family present in full force.

A dog as a gift

After going on stage, and removing his mask, Dwayne Johnson called a family to join him: “Your parents told me that you had dreamed all your life of having a dog. It’s true ? With a smile on their lips, the children nodded and the actor asked them to wait a few seconds.

The time for the actor to go get a dog in the public to offer it to this family, with the agreement of course of the parents. So it was a considered decision.

Named Quail, the pooch came from the Best Friends Animal Society animal shelter with which Dwyane Johnson is associated.

Regularly, Dwayne Johnson is committed to animals and the animal cause, in particular by helping shelters and educating the general public.

As for the other people present on the spot, the actor offered them all popcorn, ice cream and drinks. Parents even got to have some of their own Tequila. An unforgettable day.

>> She hears noise in the cages of the shelter: the scene she discovers gives her chills (video)