Dwayne Johnson gives his cousin an incredible gift

Dwayne Johnson surprised his cousin by giving her a car and a new house.

Hollywood’s highest-paid movie star has shared a video of her cousin’s arrival at her new home with her 323 million Instagram followers.

• Read also: Accusation of racism: The Rock changes his mind and no longer supports Joe Rogan

In the clip, he stands behind Sarona Snuka, his hands covering her eyes.

As he guides her to her new home, he can be heard saying, “OK, we love you so much cousin, we are so proud of you. Welcome to your new home.”

Sarona Snuka is then overwhelmed with emotion and cries upon seeing what her famous cousin has done for her.

“Damn it. I can’t…”, she said, cuddling the star of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

In the caption, the former pro wrestler further explained their special bond.

“I’ve known my cousin Sarona since we were little. Man, this girl has been through some tough times, but no matter what life throws at her, she was ALWAYS determined to break the vicious cycle and become a strong and inspiring example of a single mom to her two biggest inspirations: her daughters, Milaneta and Maleata.

• Read also: Dwayne Johnson wants to be the new James Bond

He also revealed that, like him, Sarona was a wrestler.

“It’s so hard to become a professional wrestler. And it’s even harder if you’re a woman. Sarona (like many amazing women in pro wrestling) decided a long time ago that she was going to do the right thing, earn the respect of others in pro wrestling and she made sure that the moments hardships she went through were always her REASON to WORK HARDER and never let them become an EXCUSE to GIVE UP, he wrote. And that’s what she did. And that’s why my heart is proud.”

Later that day, Dwayne Johnson also gave her a brand new car.

See also on the Bag of Chips: