Dwayne Johnson gives his mom another new home

Ata Johnson has been entitled to several properties over the years. “But this one is special,” the actor explained.

Dwayne Johnson said there is no “nicer feeling” than making his mother happy.

Dwayne Johnson gave his mother a brand new home. The actor highest paid in hollywood posted a series of clips on Instagram over the weekend, showcasing the house he surprised his mother, Ata Johnson, with.

Captioning the first video – which features Ata walking through the front door as ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ plays in the background – the former wrestler wrote: “When I was a little boy I hated when my mother cried. Today, I gladly take her tears of joy.”

He also explained that he and his team of designers spent eight weeks renovating the new home. And this is not the first time that the 50-year-old has offered a property for his beloved mother. “I’ve been lucky enough to buy a few houses from her over the years, but this one is special because she’s said to me many times over the past few years, ‘After traveling all my life, I want this house to be My last. This is my dream,” he explained.

In another video, Ata Johnson can be seen entering a room with “vintage ukuleles” and photos of their ancestors “that she hasn’t seen since growing up in Samoa”.

(Cover Media / Lematin.ch)

