Dwayne Johnson gives his mom another new home

Captioning the first video – which features Ata walking through the front door as ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ plays in the background – the former wrestler wrote: “When I was a little boy I hated when my mother cried. Today, I gladly take her tears of joy.”

He also explained that he and his team of designers spent eight weeks renovating the new home. And this is not the first time that the 50-year-old has offered a property for his beloved mother. “I’ve been lucky enough to buy a few houses from her over the years, but this one is special because she’s said to me many times over the past few years, ‘After traveling all my life, I want this house to be My last. This is my dream,” he explained.