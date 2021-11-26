Dwayne Johnson gives his pickup to a moved Navy veteran: the video

On Thanksgiving Day Dwayne Johnson gave his beloved pickup truck to a fan with a good story and a big heart. The moment was immortalized with a video that the actor shared on Instagram.



Dwayne Johnson he is a good man, empathetic, generous and very wealthy, given his brilliant career. Anyone who knows him at least a little knows that he has the habit of giving cars to his less well-off friends and colleagues. The actor, however, did something even more extraordinary and praiseworthy on Thanksgiving, as seen on his Instagram page.

Dwayne Johnson surprised audiences who had gathered at a Los Angeles movie theater to see Red Notice. To every spectator Johnson gave free tickets, shoes, tequila, energy drinks. After that he decided to become the personification of magnanimity.

Dwayne Johnson’s mega gift to a veteran and the man’s emotional tears

As you read next to a video posted on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson he wanted to outdo himself:

I invited my fans to a special screening of Red Notice and I wanted to do something good for everyone (…) I also wanted to do something big… something huge, something a fan would never forget. My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan that I drive in the Red Notice movie. So we turned to Porsche, but they said no. But I said yes again. “I’ll do something better, I’ll give someone my pickup, my baby.” So I gathered as much information as possible about each member of the audience and in the end Oscar’s story moved me: he takes care of his mom who is 75, he is a personal trainer, he is the head of his church, he brings food to the female victims. of domestic violence, he is a proud and humble Navy veteran and a kind human being.

Oscar said the right thing before leaving: it’s just love. It’s just love, brother. Enjoy your new pickup, friend and Merry Christmas to you and your family.

Obviously Oscar he did not believe his eyes and was moved. Here is the video of the noble gesture of Dwayne Johnson:

And here’s another post with some really cute photos: