Dwayne Johnson gives life to Black Adam, a DC Comics character – PressPerú

USA- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is world renowned for being a professional wrestler for WWE. After appearing as a guest on the American TV series Star Trek: Voyager and That 70s Show, he had his first film role in the film The Mummy Returns (2001). The box office success of this production led to him landing the leading role in the movie The Scorpion King in 2002.

In 2011 he returns to the big screen as agent Luke Hobbs, in the fifth film of the Fast and Furious franchise, joining Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. The following year, he is part of the cast of Journey to the Center of the Earth 2 with Josh Hutcherson, Vanessa Hudgens and the British actor Michael Caine.

The years 2013 and 2015 meant the return of The Rock to the Fast and Furious action saga, for his sixth and seventh installments. He also appears as the lead in movies like GI Joe: Retaliation and Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault. In late 2014, he starred in the animated film Moana, where he voices the character of Maui, a shape-shifting demigod of the wind and sea.

In 2018, The Rock becomes David Okoye in the New Line Cinema film Rampage. His character is a primatologist who takes care of a gorilla that is affected by a type of mutation that makes it grow and become violent. This year, he voiced Krypto, Superman’s dog, in the DC Comics family film League of Super Pets.

About Black Adam

Black Adam is the first feature film to explore the history of the DC superhero, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”) and featuring performances by Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “A Night in Miami”), Noah Centineo (“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”), Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life”, “Couple Bomb 3”), Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express”, “The The Mummy”), Quintessa Swindell (“Hidden Instincts,” “Trinkets”), Mo Amer (“Mo,” “Ramy”), Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things”) and Pierce Brosnan (“Mamma Mia! » and James Bond).

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam (Johnson) was given the omnipotent powers of the gods. After using these powers to get revenge on him, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Almost 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now freed, the only way to bring justice to him is to challenge the modern heroes that make up the Justice Society: Hawkman (Hodge), Dr. Fate (Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Centineo), and Cyclone (Swindell).

“Black Adam” arrives in Peruvian movie theaters on October 20, 2022 and, to the delight of fans, it will have preview functions on Wednesday 19 in all theaters in the country. Pre-sale of tickets will begin on Monday, October 10 for both the Wednesday performances and the regular performances.

Technical sheet of the film

Movie: Black Adam

Actors: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Mo Amer, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Duration: 2 hours 4 minutes.

