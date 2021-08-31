Dwayne Johnson got in touch with his double: “One day we have to have a drink”

Dwayne Johnson got in touch with the Alabama police officer who recently went viral due to his incredible resemblance to the American actor.

Dwayne Johnson has finally seen the photo of the Alabama police officer, which went viral in recent weeks, and it seems that the star of Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle has decided to meet his famous double: “One day we have to have a drink“.

The 49-year-old actor, star of Jungle Cruise, chose Twitter to share a post from a US newspaper featuring photos of his double. “Oh shit! The guy on the left is a lot cooler“wrote Dwayne, referring to patrol lieutenant Eric Fields.

Johnson further added: “Take care of yourself brother and thank you for your commitment and your service. Someday we’re going to have a drink together and I need you to tell me all your ‘stories about The Rock’ because I’m sure you can tell a lot. “

Eric, on the other hand, said in an interview with his local newspaper AL.com: “I have been called the love fruit of The Rock and Vin Diesel dozens of times. I’m fine with it. It is funny. It’s flattering. I guess I could look like worse people. ”