Dwayne Johnson Had His Character Removed From The Movie Shazam For This Very Reason

Black Adam is the enemy number 1 of Shazam, whose solo adventures will land this fall at the cinema. This is the “dark” version of the DC hero, whom the Sorcerer wanted to make his heir in the past, thinking his soul was pure. Missed ! Endowed with the powers of the gods of the Egyptian pantheon, he is as strong as Superman, but does not share his penchant for Good. It is therefore extremely dangerous. And Dwayne Johnson, his interpreter, has just revealed why he had his character removed from Shazam! when the film was in the making.

a shazam movie! very different originally

When Warner Bros. started the development of Shazam! in 2014, Dwayne Johnson has signed a contract with the studios to play the role of Black Adam in the film. So why the star of the sagas Fast and Furious and Jumanji was she absent from the first adventures of Billy Batson, you will ask us? The answer comes to us from the actor himself, who granted our colleagues from Vanity Fair an interview on this subject.

When the first version of the film reached us, it was a mixture of Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one movie. At the time, that was the goal – so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I knew in my gut, “We can’t make this story like this. We would be doing Black Adam a huge disservice”. It would have been nice for Shazam if two origin stories converge in a single film, but not for Black Adam.

This is how, instead of being a film with two stars sharing the bill equally, Shazam! was entirely centered on the eponymous character. It’s just so the magician who bestows his powers on Billy Batson has revealed that he once gave his magical powers to the wrong person, referencing Black Adam. A brief appearance of Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero, which had nothing to do with the predominant role he was originally supposed to get.

A decision carefully considered by The Rock, who had to fight with Warner Bros. to convince them to remove Black Adam from Shazam!, to change the scenario and to offer him a solo film. To really exploit the potential of the character, Dwayne Johnson felt he needed his own playground, his own atmosphere, necessarily darker than that of his enemy. He therefore chose to defend the future of the anti-hero with the producers of Warner Bros.

I made a phone call. I said, “I have to tell you what I think. You’re not going to like it…” because everyone was thinking, “Hey, this script is great, let’s make this movie”. I said : “I really think you should do Shazam!make this film alone, with the tone you want. And I think we should separate that too.”

As a result, he won. Rare are the stars capable of standing up to the pundits of Hollywood in this way, and Dwayne Johnson is one of them! An inspiring position, which led to the production of black adamdirected by Jaume Collet-Serra (to whom we owe these thrillers with Liam Neeson: Without identity, Nonstop and night run). It remains to be seen whether this film for which The Rock fought so hard will be to the liking of DC Comics fans, who will discover the adventures of Black Adam hits the big screen October 19, 2022. He will be closely followed by Shazam! The rage of the gods, the sequel to the first installment, scheduled for a theatrical release on December 21. Two long-awaited feature films by fans of the dark universe of DC Comics, which may tease the meeting between these lifelong enemies!