Dwayne Johnson had talked to Kevin Feige, but ultimately chose Black Adam







Next year Dwayne Johnson will officially make its debut in the DCEU thanks to the highly anticipated Black Adam, in which he will play the anti-hero of the title. However, before the former wrestler was made official as the protagonist of the cinecomic, there were many fans who were hoping to see him in a role in the MCU.

In fact, talking to Collider, Hirama Garcia, production president of Seven Bucks Productions and partner of “The Rock,” let slip that the actor had actually spoken to Marvel Studios in the past. When asked if Johnson and his team, including Garcia, have ever been contacted by Marvel, Garcia explained that Johnson and the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige they met in the past, but that in the end nothing has ever evolved into more serious and concrete discussions.







“DJ and Kevin Feige have a great relationship and we’ve flirted about some ideas in the past, but nothing serious,” Garcia said. “There is mutual admiration for what each of us has done and what Kevin has built is truly incredible. In the end, however, we have always been very committed to what we wanted to build with Black Adam “

“Black Adam was the character we wanted to bring to life and we felt he was destined to play DJ”, he added. “Once we focused our attention on this character over a decade ago, it was hard to imagine DJ playing someone else.”

Everything we know about Black Adam

The full cast of Black Adam, Besides Dwayne Johnson in the role of the anti-hero of the title, it also counts Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) e Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). Together with them there will also be Sarah Shahi, who will play Isis, and Marwan Kenzari, who will instead be the main antagonist (although the character has not yet been revealed).

Loading... Advertisements

Black Adam, which will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (already behind Jungle Cruise, always with Johnson), he had to face many problems during his troubled development. Furthermore, the Coronavirus pandemic has further complicated things and forced the production of the film to the umpteenth postponement. The film’s release in US theaters is set for July 29, 2022.

The original Warner Bros. project on Shazam! had foreseen the epic clash between the superhero and his nemesis, Black Adam, a solution excluded from the script to devote more attention to the protagonist and his origin story. Apparently, the film on Black Adam it should be inspired by the works of Geoff Johns of the early 2000s.