Dwayne Johnson has 5 siblings who are related to him by blood

The Rock, a.k.a Dwayne Johnson, who is currently preparing for his superhero movie ‘Black Adam’, has just found out that he has five other brothers and sisters who share the same DNA as him. This is a big shock for many.

black adam is set to hit theaters at the mid-October 2021and in the midst of it all, the revelation that he has five siblings left us all baffled.

According to a instagram post from the sportsillustrated page, after a recent DNA test, 5 people have been revealed to be linked to the Hollywood megastar Dwayne Johnson. The actor who is best known by his stage name “The Rock” to the WWE, now 3 brothers and 2 sisters added to his family tree. the test DNA reveals that these 5 people are the children of The Rock’s late father, Rocky Johnson. These 5 people Lisa Purves, Paula Parsons, Trevor Edwards, Adrian Bowles and Aaron Fowler, are the wrestler’s half-siblings. It was noted that these five people found each other on the internet and were never connected with their blood father who died in 2020.

The father of Dwayne Johnson, Rocky Johnson, died in 2020. The late wrestler shared two children named Curtis and Wanda with his first wife Una Sparks. He later had The Rock with his second wife Ata Maivia in 1972. Sports Illustrated revealed that the wrestler also had a few children outside of his marriage, but never revealed their identities.

On the other hand, a documentary on Rocky Johnson is in the making, showing the wrestler’s life from childhood. The story features all of her family members and how they found each other while on separate paths. Title Finding Rocky’s Family, a note posted on social media reads: “People were telling complete strangers Trevor and Aaron that they looked like a world famous wrestler. Through family stories, Facebook searches and DNA, they found their father, Rocky Johnson – and they also found a new family. »