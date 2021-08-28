Dwayne Johnson has a cop lookalike. And the similarity is staggering to say the least [FOTO]

An Alabama police officer, branded as the double from Dwayne Johnson, went viral on the Internet after some of his photos appeared on social media that point out the bewildering and even disturbing resemblance between him and the well-known and hugely popular action star also known as The Rock.

A photo of the man first appeared on the Facebook page of theMorgan County Sheriff’s Office, unleashing the ironies and observations, between the admired and the shocked, of the star’s fans. The name of lieutenant on patrol, who in the photo you can see below is smiling next to a police van, And Eric Fields. The two, it seems, have never met, but they really appear “separated at birth”.

Someone writes: «Why is The Rock in this photo? I was just wondering what he was doing there, next to a police van “, while someone else throws it on irony by writing: “Dwayne The Cop Johnson”, that is “Dwayne Policeman Johnson”.

HERE THE PHOTO.

When it comes to action movies and blockbusters, the hot name that comes to mind in the last decade is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The former wrestler has now replaced his fame as a wrestler with that of an actor in the most disparate new cinematic colossals: from the saga of Fast and Furios to the next Black Adam, passing through other films such as Jumanji, Skyscraper And Rampage.

Loading... Advertisements

In recent years, Dwayne Johnson is among the highest paid stars in Hollywood and there is no film that does not highlight his imposing physicality, muscles and that general air of hard and pure. It is very surprising then to learn that there was a moment in his life when all this masculinity was definitely questioned. The actor himself told it during an interview, confessing how as a young man he was mistaken for a child (we talked about it HERE).

What do you think of the similarity between the cop and The Rock? Tell us in the comments!

Photo: Getty (Aaron Davidson / Getty Images for HBO)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED