Dwayne Johnson has an idea for Hobbs & Shaw 2 | Cinema

This summer, we learned, thanks to the statements of the shareholder ofHiram Garcia, which the star closed with the saga of, but not with that of(HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS).

The very active The Rock, sooner or later, could return to star in the Fast & Furious spin-off saga where we saw him alongside Jason Statham. Meanwhile, however, Dwayne Johnson is engaged in the press promotion of Red Notice, the heist movie produced by Netflix where we will find him alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot and during a chat at The Jesse Cagle Show he explained first of all what is the logic by which he prioritizes the projects to which to devote himself and then to have an idea for the sequel of his own Hobbs & Shaw that he has already communicated to those in charge:

I am currently in a moment in my career – I think you will appreciate – where, as we say internally at Seven Bucks, if a project crosses my path it must have the Moses effect. And by this I mean that it must actually have the strength to be able to move all other projects to the side. If it’s a good project, it has this quality. For example: Red Notice had the Moses effect, Black Adam had the Moses effect, Jungle Cruise had the Moses effect. When it comes to Hobbs & Shaw, which we loved and loved shooting, there’s this idea that I’ve already talked about with Universal’s Donna Langley, our screenwriter Chris Morgan and our producer Hiram Garcia. I revealed what it was – obviously I won’t tell you what it is – and it was loved by everyone. I can say that it would be the antithesis of what the Fast & Furious movies generally are that keep going on and on and on and that would be the quintessential Hobbes movie movie. Without revealing anything: you would watch a man who leaves at sunset. Donna loved my pitch, at Universal they are wonderful partners, but I pointed out that “There’s an opportunity here, to go a little bit upstream and turn things up a bit, to create a movie, within the world of Fast & Furious, which is unexpected, so people would say,” Oh, wow, thanks for doing it! “. We’ll see. But a Hobbs like that would clearly have the Moses effect.

Clearly, given Dwayne Johnson’s many commitments, it remains to be seen when everything can be realized.

