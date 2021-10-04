Dwayne Johnson has finally finished his tattoo – this is a brutal act that took four years to complete

Dwayne Johnson He became the highest paid actor today thanks to his outstanding performance in several films. But “La Roca” also has other passions, some of which are sports and tattoos.

On this occasion, the former WWE wrestler developed his latest tattoo process, which took up to four years to finally reflect on his skin. Time will be worth it.

The tattoo you see is not the same as the one that began to appear on his arm: it was a very simple bull that ended up becoming more ambitious, elaborate and artistic.

”The evolution of the bull. Here is the trailer for our short film based on the amazing journey and journey of the tattoo that my brother and the iconic tattoo artist Yumiko made. All my tattoos have a deep and humble meaning for me, culturally, personally and energetic. And the beautiful thing is certain for all of us who have tattoos in the world… it is the art that accompanies us », he says in the text that accompanies the video he posted on social networks.

I got this tattoo when I was a kid. Now I need to reflect myself as a man. In all humility, it has also become a symbol of strength, endurance, heart, strength and challenge for many people around the world.

“La Roca”, which will show the movie “Red Alert” in theaters on November 12, said the tattoo was inspired by Brahma Pol (bovine breed), so it has a very special meaning.

”From cracks and massive damage to the bones that are the hard life lessons I have learned over the years. Like scars and wrinkles, I’m so grateful to have them because they deserve it, ”the American said on Instagram.

Finally, he commented: “It is an honor for me and Lomiko to share our journey in tattooing with all of you. And for tattoo artists and tattoo cultures around the world, this drink is for you ”.