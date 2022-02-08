Dwayne Johnson, his daughters smear him with toothpaste and shaving cream

No.It can certainly not be said that Dwayne Johnson does not have fun with their daughters. The legendary “The Rock” is the protagonist of a funny video posted on Instagram in which he is “Victim” of a joke by Jasmine6 years old, e Tiana, 3, the girls he had with his wife, singer Lauren Hashian. In the clip, the two girls are heard asking the parent to get down, ready to bring the game.

The joke of the daughters

As a tender dad, Johnson doesn’t hold back and asks: “Why do I have to stoop?”. When in doubt, he covers his groin, frightened by the idea of ​​receiving some forbidden blows. Actually Jasmine is holding it a sheet of paper in which he mixed toothpaste and shaving cream. A lethal mix, so much so that Jasmine tells her father to hold her nose before dirtying his face with the strange mixture. “The Rock” she takes it philosophically and, in the caption of the movie, she jokes about her, calling her daughters «tornado»: «At least I have learned to protect my jewels».

Dwayne Johnson, “playful” dad

The former wrestling star and the protagonist of the Netflix movie Red Noticeis aware that playing with their children is one of the most beautiful aspects of being a parent: «You will think that by now I should have learned my lesson and don’t play this game! But hey, you are only small once, so I will play this game until the end, ”he wrote. In fact, already in the past Jasmine had made a joke similar to dad, throwing peanut butter in his face. Even in that circumstance Dwayne Johnson took it well, having a good laugh with her daughter.

