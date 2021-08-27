News

Dwayne Johnson, his double is a cop and the resemblance is incredible (PHOTO)

Posted on
Dwayne Johnson’s impersonator is an Alabama policeman and the resemblance between the two is so incredible that the photos have gone viral online.

An Alabama police officer, termed the double from Dwayne Johnson, found himself at the center of a veritable viral phenomenon online after many users posted some photo on social media pointing out the similarity between the aforementioned policeman and the American actor, a similarity so incredible that it borders on disturbing.

The cop was compared to Jumanji actor, 49, also known as The Rock, after a photo of him was uploaded to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Eric Fields, the patrol lieutenant, in the photo in question smiles as he leans against a police van.

The image, which has since received more than 1,800 likes, has led social media users to make a comparison with the former Wrestling star. Facebook users were shocked by the similarity between the two men, who are believed to have never met.

One person commented: “Why is The Rock in this photo? I was just wondering what he was doing there, next to a police van“The lookalike also sparked a rather hilarious joke in an online user:”Dwayne The Cop Johnson“, that is to say “Dwayne Policeman Johnson“.

The similarity between the two also appeared on the TikTok video app, where a user invited followers to watch the snap: “I really don’t think you’re ready for this because it’s a really crazy thing. Watch this video. You can’t tell me it’s not Mr. Dwayne“.


