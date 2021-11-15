Dwayne Johnson: “I want to be the next James Bond”

After Daniel Craig’s departure, Dwayne Johnson is officially applying for the role of James Bond by launching the challenge to the competition.

Dwayne Johnson has clear ideas and is certainly not shy when it comes to applying for new roles. One in particular tickles the ex-wrestler’s fancy: the role of the Secret Agent in Her Majesty’s Service James Bond.

Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson in a scene from the film

As revealed by the review of Red Notice, a Netflix spy thriller starring dwayne johnson, in the film the American actor plays an FBI profiler, but he is not enough and dreams big. Speaking with Esquire, he revealed that he would love to play none other than James Bond. For Johnson, playing the world-famous spy would be following in the family footsteps as his grandfather, Peter Maivia, played an evil henchman in the 1967 Bond film, Agent 007, You Only Live Twice:

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in Agent 007, you only live twice with Sean Connery. Very, very handsome. I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. I want to be Bond . “

Who is the best James Bond in cinema?

While the debate over who will take on the role of the next James Bond rages after Daniel Craig’s departure, fans around the world have different ideas about who they would like to see in the role of 007. Given his lack of English, + Dwayne Johnson he may not get a chance to play the iconic character, but his comments show he’s not afraid to get involved even in an impossible mission like this.