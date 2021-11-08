News

Dwayne Johnson in a new film finds the director of “Jumanji”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Jumanji: The Next Level”

CINEMA

November 2, 2021

from Giovanni Teolis

The actor will star in a Christmas film signed by director Jake Kasdan

The Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson will return to work with the director of the franchise Jumanji Jake Kasdan and he will do it for an adventure movie Amazon Studios designed to go out during the Christmas period.

The project, which has been talked about for some time, has the working title of Red One. In the intentions of the production, the shooting of the film should begin in 2022 with a release during the Christmas period, however, scheduled for 2023.

No details about the film’s plot have yet been communicated, but from the first revelations the feature film is presented as an action-adventure comedy with characters traveling the world within an entirely new universe for the holiday movie genre. . According to some reconstructions, it cannot be ruled out that Dwayne Johnson may take on the role of an alternative Santa Claus.

The film was born from an idea by Hiram Garcia, an idea that was then translated into a screenplay by Chris Morgan, who has previously worked with Johnson on four films by Fast and Furious and in the 2019 spinoff led by Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw. Films all very successful at the box office. Amazon acquired the distribution rights already last June, intrigued not only by the story but also by the possibility of creating a franchise with business opportunities also on the e-commerce and marketing side.

