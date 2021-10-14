Dwayne Johnson is gigantic in the new images

Black Adam: The Rock is truly becoming a superhero!

Black Adam is the new feature film DC Comics which sees the presence of Dwayne Johnson in art The Rock as an interpreter of the powerful antihero and adversary of Shazam (it is no coincidence that it was initially supposed to appear in the film dedicated to the superhero). The star, also a wrestler and producer, has been a regular stop in the world of cinema since 2001 and in recent years his career has exploded completely with collaborations everywhere as in Jungle Cruise (2021), Skyscraper (2018), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), Hobbs & Shaw (2019) and much more. Recently, we know that the production of the film has started and the artist is preparing in his own way.

After showing us the first page of the Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson is training intensely for the part as shown in an image he posted on his official profile Instagram (others were also shot by We Got This Covered). In the sequence of images, the performer is very focused and is doing massive training to give a perfect shape to his character on the big screen. We have no doubt that, considering his career in the wrestling world and his passion for the gym, he will give us an amazing physical performance.

Black Adam sees the direction of Jaume-Collet Serra (Paradise Beach: Inside the Nightmare, The man on the train) and the screenplay by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani And Adam Sztykiel. The cast of the achievement also consists of Sarah Shahi in the role of Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, Pierce Brosnan in the part of Dr. Fate / Kent Nelson, Noah Centineo who interprets Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge in the role of Carter Hall / Hawkman and many more. The title will arrive in the United States on July 29, 2022 with the distribution of Warner Bros. and the production of DC Entertainment, Flynn Picture Company, New Line Cinema, Seven Bucks Productions, and Warner Bros. itself.

