Dwayne Johnson is imposing in the new costume

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, after publishing the cover of Total Film magazine for subscribers on Twitter, is returning to pique our interest in Black Adam sharing the new official cover, in which you can see the actor for the first time wearing the DC anti-hero costume.

To date of the highly anticipated DC production we have not yet seen any trailers, in fact so far we have only been able to lay our eyes on the first look of Black Adam. Fortunately, however, the promotional material of the film is growing these days and this new cover allows us to see Black Adam’s costume worn by the imposing Hollywood star.

By leveraging the nature of an anti-hero by Black Adam Dwayne Johnson declares in the Tweet that you can find at the bottom of the news: “The world needed a hero, instead it got me – Black Adam.”

If the new Batman film will be disconnected from the DCEU, Black Adam instead will be the eleventh film in the DC cinematic universe and will see in the cast, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, incarnation of the Egyptian goddess Isis, in addition to Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan to play respectively Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Cyclone and Doctor Fate, all members of the Justice Society. Finally, we remind you that the distribution in cinemas of Black Adam, by Warner Bros., is scheduled for July 29, 2022.