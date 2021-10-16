News

Dwayne Johnson is Krypto in the new teaser trailer

Directly from the DC FanDome comes a new teaser trailer for DC League of Super-Pets, in which this time the animals will have to save the Earth from a threat

After so many cineomics on the iconic comic book superheroes, the lens shifts with DC League of Super-Pets, deciding to bring to the screen no longer Superman and his companions, but Krypto and his four-legged friends. In the animated feature film, for which a new teaser trailer has been unveiled, we will see the dog of the Man of Steel teaming up with animals of all kinds.

What was shown at the DC FanDome hinted that a good part of DC League of Super-Pets will be played on the interaction between Krypto and the dog Ace, respectively played by Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart, re-proposing the couple who have already entertained the public with their dissonant characters in films such as One and a half spy And Jumani – The Next Level. The title is a clear reference to the group of super-animals that appeared in comics in the 1960s, among which members were Beppo the Super-Monkey, Comet the Super-Horse and Streaky the Super-Cat.

It is not clear at this point how much DC League of Super-Pets will deviate from the starting material. The project is written and directed by Jared Stern, screenwriter of LEGO Batman – The Movie And LEGO Ninjago – The Movie. The vocal cast also includes Marc Maron, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Keanu Reeves and Jameela Jamil. The US release is set for May 20, 2022. Below is the new teaser trailer.

