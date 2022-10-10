Dwayne Johnson is not done with the jungle: the sequels of Jungle Cruise and Jumanji continue

Adventure cinema has been one of the great assets for Dwayne Johnson. The actor has risen to prominence thanks, in part, to movies like Jungle Cruise and Jumanji, which has naturally made it possible for new sequels to both franchises to be in pre-production.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle revived the franchise after more than two decades and successfully combined comedy with adventure cinema in the film co-starring Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. Its success translated into a first sequel: Jumanji: Next Level

For its part, the film Jungle Cruise had to deal with the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite everything, he managed to amass more than $220 million at the box officein addition to obtaining very satisfactory results on Disney Plus.

During a chat with Collider, the producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garciawhich were going to talk about the premiere of Black Adam, addressed the continuations of these two adventures of Dwayne Johnson on the big screen.

Jumanji and Jungle Cruise: the most adventurous Dwayne Johnson

Beau Flynn noted that, ahead of the Jungle Cruise sequel, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will bring their experience to see where they want to take their characters in the new movie from Disney.

For his part, Hiram Garcia spoke about the third (fourth) Jumanji movie. The producer pointed out that the director Jake Casdan is currently working on RedOnethe Prime Video Christmas movie (also with Dwayne Johnson).

However, Garcia is convinced that once Kasdan ends his commitment to Red One, his next project will be the new Jumanji movie.

Be that as it may, it seems that Dwayne Johnson is going to have a job for several years: in addition to playing Black Adam, the jungle awaits him in the sequels of Jungle Cruise and Jumanji.