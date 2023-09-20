Dwayne Johnson is not satisfied with being the third richest actor in the world: The Rock wants to make his wealth more solid with this new business. People Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson is 51 years old and at this age he has established himself not only as one of the most famous actors in the film industry but also as one of the richest actors today.

This has been announced by Celebrity Net Worth, which indicates that “The Rock” has a net worth of around $800 million, however it seems that this incredible figure is not enough for him, as the action movie star announced that he has a business in 2021. With which he begins his efforts to increase his great fortune.

“The Rock”‘s regret: Dwayne Johnson bought nearly $300 worth of chocolates to make up for shoplifting from that store as a teen

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new business

ZOA Energy, the name of the sports supplements energy drink company he co-founded with Debe Rienzi and Denny Garcia, recently announced its latest powder formula product to be consumed before training, aimed at fitness Is for the fans.

As published on the official ZOA site, it costs $49.99 and comes in lemonade, berry and fruit punch flavors, and is health certified by the National Science Foundation, NSF. Its short name in English is .

It should be remembered that Dwayne Johnson is the icon of professional wrestling, which is why his brand has gained the credibility of all his followers.

How much do actors earn from the company?

Although there are no concrete figures on the profits that “La Roca” makes due to this business, Forbes magazine assures that it has grown significantly since its establishment and has increased its gross sales by 28% so far this year. happened.

This is the six-meal-a-day plan with which Dwayne Johnson built his superhero body

In addition, ZOA Energy has 42 thousand distribution points throughout the United States, so it can be said that Johnson will soon reach one billion dollars in his account.

(And)

We recommend this news