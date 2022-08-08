Dwayne Johnson is now promoting DC League Of Super-Pets

Facebook

Dwayne Johnson is living his best life in the DCEU by managing to be in not one but two projects in the same year. Of course, there’s the iconic beast Black Adam, who he’s been manifesting for a decade and finally getting to play in, and the fun DC League Of Super-Pets. The latter is an animated film that made a lot of noise with its fun and dynamic trailer. But it looks like The Rock wants to keep the buzz going and made a hilarious claim about being Megan Thee Stallion’s pet.

For the uninitiated, DC League Of Super-Pets is a movie about the pets of superheroes, primarily Superman, who save the world. In this film, Dwanye plays a central role and plays the main character, Krypto, who is Clark Kent’s dog. The film is now seeing its official release and The Rock has embarked on the promotion.

While partnered with Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson gets some pretty serious questions, someone decided to ask him the most hilarious question of the month, and the answer is Megan Thee Stallion. Read on to find out everything you need to know about it.

According to a viral video on Twitter, at the DC League Of Super-Pets press conference, Dwayne Johnson was asked “if you could be a celebrity’s pet, who would you be?” “. It didn’t even take a second for the actor to reply that his ideal master would be Megan Thee Stallion. This response caught her co-star Kevin Hart off guard and he didn’t know how to react.

Later that same day, the reporter tried to question Dwayne Johnson further by asking him why he wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet. The Rock hilariously replied, “We don’t have to talk about that, okay? which elicited a big laugh from Hart.