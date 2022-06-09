Dwayne Johnson Is Superpowered in DC Movie Trailer

The new DC movie black adam is unveiled in a long-awaited trailer in which Dwayne Johnson is a veritable mirrored wardrobe.

If for the moment DC was respecting a schedule a little lighter than that of Marvel, with around two films a year since 2019, the company is about to enter a new era. The Batman was indeed only the first of a long list since This year 2022 will still be blessed (or cursed) by two more filmsif all goes as planned.

Before finding the superhero Shazam in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, it’s the superhero / supervillain (it’s not very clear) Black Adam who will soon invade our screens. After a first full look at Dwayne Johnson in costume (and muscle), it’s time to find out in a first real trailer that confirms that The Rock has never lived up to his name so well.

The beginning of the trailer quickly traces the origins of Black Adam, so we learn thathe was a slave before he became a wall capable of withstanding a rocket and fly faster than a fighter jet. The trailer vacillates throughout between the idea of ​​a big-hearted villain and a nice badass. And apparently Black Adam doesn’t know where to stand either. Well, knowing the man’s filmography and his capital sympathy with the public, we lean more towards a redemption at the end of the film, but who knows, DC may be able to surprise us.

While he sends his opponents waltzing like a Gaul after a dose of magic potion, Black Adam seems to be a twisted hero, but still less than Batman (we hope). But The Rock is not the only superhero in the film, far from it. No more corny Justice League, Black Adam now gives way to the Justice Society of America composed of Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Isis (Sarah Shahi) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo).

Pierce Brosnan gets a makeover (golden)

It is the director Jaume Collet-Serra, who notably directed Jungle Cruise and, in another genre, the horror film Esther, who is in charge. Lawrence Sher (Joker, Godzilla) takes care of the photography.

black adam will land in theaters on October 19, 2022. For the most impatient, Thor, another colossus, will return to the cinema in Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi on July 13.