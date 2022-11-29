Dwayne Johnson: Jokes about his wrestling nickname “The Rock”

The famous ex-wrestler Dwayne Johnson is known for being the favorite actor for Hollywood action films, The 50-year-old man, throughout his career, has starred in films such as “Fast and Furious” (alongside Vin Diesel), “Jumanji”, “Red Alert” (along with Gal Gadot) and the most recent, “Black Adam.”

Johnson, better known as “The Rock” (“The Rock”) He has joked on several occasions about the origin of his famous nickname, which actually has an origin linked to his family history.

It is not a secret that his first career was not acting, because Dwayne He worked in the world of wrestling, long before he became an actor; it is so that his nickname was “The Rock”.

But the denomination comes from long before its birth, since his father, Wayde Bowles, was known in the boxing discipline as “Rocky Johnson”.

His father’s nickname was precisely the one partially transferred to the actor when he was engaged in wrestling. “Rocky” became “The Rock”. Over the years, Dwayne decided to leave the ring in 2004 and fully dedicate himself to developing his career in Hollywood.

Although his name has been positioned among moviegoers and friends of the cinema, his nickname as a fighter is still valid. A few months ago, the protagonist of “Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault” and Kevin Hart had a funny moment that exposed another reason why the nickname “The Rock” arose.

When answering a question from a netizen, the 43-year-old comedian mentioned, “Because he’s stupid.” Automatically, the ex-wrestler’s response was: “What do you mean stupid?”

So it was the actor from “A Spy and a Half” who answered his question: “That’s why it is… Do you remember? […] He’s dumb as a rock”. To which Johnson joked: “Don’t say it shouting, because there are a lot of people.”

The netizen insisted on his query and the star of the “Fast and Furious” movies joked again (while winking), but this time about his nickname: he associated it with his private parts. “Did you like that?”was what he said to the user of social networks.

BB

Read Also