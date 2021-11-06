Dwayne Johnson jokes about the clash with Shazam

Dwayne Johnson explains with absolute firmness that his Black Adam is capable of defeating Shazam in a hypothetical confrontation.

Initially the debut of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the role of Black Adam was expected in the movie on Shazam, but an entire film dedicated to the character was subsequently announced, currently in active development. The screenplay was written by Adam Sztykiel, the direction is by Jaume-Collett Serra and the release date is set for July 29, 2022.

During this Saturday’s DC FanDome, Warner Bros. showed the first official scenes of the series in a “first look”, which includes concepts, images and even an official clip. Dwayne Johnson later began responding to some fans, teasing them about his character’s powers.

In response to a fan who posted a comparison between Shazam (here the first look dedicated to the sequel), the actor responded decisively.

To the statement “what the hell will Shazam do?“, In fact he wrote”He won’t do a c *** o “, signing just like “Black Adam“.

“Not a fucking thing”

~ Black Adam – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 20, 2021

As already admitted several times by the actor, the plans are to bring the two characters together in the future, but obviously it will depend a lot on the success of the two films.

Before saying goodbye, here is the presentation video of Black Adam:

Black Adam, the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson as the super villain DC Comic anti-hero, created by Otto Binder and CC Beck in 1945. Black Adam, whose real name is Teth-Adam or Theo Adam, is Shazam’s archenemy.