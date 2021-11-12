Dwayne Johnson jokes with Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds

The actor posted on Twitter a photo of a Netflix billboard with the words “Ryan Reynolds uses his mother’s Netflix account”.

In the caption, he wrote: “One last shot in the street. Defeat him, @vancityreynolds. “

“For the record, Ryan’s mom is an INCREDIBLE WOMAN. I’m not sure why Ryan was born this way. “

Reynolds replied to the post, writing, “In all honesty, my mom uses my OnlyFans account.”

Red Notice, starring Reynolds, Johnson and Gal Gadot, is Netflix’s most expensive film to date, with a budget of $ 200 million.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film follows an Interpol agent as he attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.

In a recent TV appearance, Gadot said Reynolds often made his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining a lot of footage.

Reynolds joked: “We wasted millions of Netflix dollars laughing and joking on set.”

The film will be released on the streaming service on November 12, that is, tomorrow.

Reynolds recently announced a hiatus from acting after completing Christmas Spirited, a musical due out in 2022.