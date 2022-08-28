Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji): this unlikely world record that he kept for three years

This Sunday, August 28, 2022, the adventure film Jumanji: Next Level is broadcast on TF1. The main actor, Dwayne Johnson, who is also a wrestler, is a great regular at the competition. The opportunity for us to reveal an improbable record obtained by the one we nicknamed The Rock.

He is one of the most popular actors globally. Dwayne Johnson, just 50 years old, is an American professional wrestler and actor. Descendant of a family of wrestlers, he quickly turned to this field, to then be nicknamed The Rock. World champion several times, he became an emblematic character and began a career in cinema. His first (secondary) role? Mathayus, the Scorpion Kingin The Return of the Mummy, in 2001. Little by little, he will make a name for himself in successful sagas, in particular Fast and Furious, with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel.

Very quickly, he will cling to a very particular universe: that of adventure. In effect, Dwayne Johnson starred in welcome to the jungle, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Jungle Cruise or Jumanji. Father of three children, Kevin Hart’s best friend is now a leading actor in American cinema. This fall, he will star in the DC Universe film, called black adam, where he will play the main character. But before that, the TF1 channel has chosen to broadcast one of the emblematic films in which he played: Jumanji, Next Level. For the occasion, we decided to reveal an unexpected secret of Dwayne Johnson.

This absolute record obtained by Dwayne Johnson

If the actor has impressed more than one on the rings, he is also a real follower of challenges of all kinds. According to our colleagues fromAllocinated, Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is a real challenger. In 2015, Dwayne Johnson was crowned world selfie champion. At the world premiere of San Andreas, released in 2015, the American-Canadian actor, who is excited to meet his many fans and share a photo with them, took no less than 105 selfies in three minutes. A real record. The latter has also been approved by the famous and unique Guinness World Records, the whole thing, under the eye of one of its representatives! Unfortunately, this record will only have been attributed to him for three years (and that’s already not bad). At the end of January 2018, it is an American man, a certain James Smith, who took his place with 168 selfies in three minutes. Respect !