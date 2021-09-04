Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise 2 and Hobbs & Shaw 2 among his future engagements

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is very busy: Black Adam has just been completed, but we are already thinking about Hobbs & Shaw 2 and Jungle Cruise 2. The first chapter is in the room these days …

Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock is tireless, but not only in the gym: recently in our rooms with Jungle Cruise, has finished filming Black Adam for Warner Bros / DC, and his super antihero will hit theaters at the end of July 2022 under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra. Before that, however, we will see it in the heist movie Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, online from November on Netflix. Did you think Dwayne was resting? Surely will no longer appear in the Fast & Furious, but otherwise no one stops him: neither he nor his Seven Bucks Productions rest on their laurels.

For example, a Jungle Cruise 2: in the aftermath of the good start of the film at the box office (66,360,000 dollars worldwide so far, excluding the 30 million plus net revenues for VIP Access on Disney +), we are already thinking about the sequel. A few days ago in a tweet Dwayne, thanking a sports reporter fan, wrote: “Thanks, we are happy that you enjoyed Jungle Cruise. We have a reunion for the sequel next weekend.”

Jungle Cruise: New Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

The real possibility of a Hobbs & Shaw 2, but will Dwayne Johnson return in Fast & Furious?

Collider recently interviewed Hiram Garcia, president of the Seven Bucks, asking for confirmation of Dwayne Johnson’s return as the Luke Hobbs from Fast & Furious And Hobbs & Shaw. Apparently the disagreement with Vin Diesel is deep, so the character, last seen in Fast & Furious 8, will not return to the flagship saga: not seen in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 (in our rooms from August 18), but it will also be missing from the tenth and eleventh chapter. For Hobbs & Shaw 2 alongside Jason Stathaminstead, the doors are wide open. Here are Garcia’s words:

After filming Fast and Furious 8, DJ clearly closed the Fast & Furious chapter, for obvious reasons. Wish them the best and we have turned our attention to new stories. While it won’t be in F10 and F11, this won’t interfere with our plans for Hobbs. Obviously all these characters exist in the Fast Universe, we care about the success of all the incarnations of that universe. It’s just that we have specific plans for what we want to do with the Hobbs character, and I think fans will love it! We are working to give something very original, cool, we know the study [Universal, ndr] can’t wait for us to start!