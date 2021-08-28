Dwayne Johnson launches JBL push-up headphones at the gym

The Rock presents its new on-ear JBL headphones, aimed at those who like to lift the cast iron.

To shape his legendary build, Dwayne Johnson undoubtedly spends hours lifting cast iron. But the actor, who currently stars in Jungle Cruise, also appears to be a music lover at heart. So it’s no surprise to partner with JBL and develop a helmet that promises muscular performance… for athletes. Dubbed Under Armor Project Rock, these headphones promise to become an ally for all exercise enthusiasts.

The product released in 2018 has been redesigned, but shows better performance on the battery side. JBL already promises 45 hours of continuous listening, which is enough to perform several exercises without going through the socket box. With fast shipping, the brand announces that it will be possible to use it 2 hours of autonomy in just 5 minutes of charging.

For intense workouts

Who says sports accessories, says waterproofness and Under Armor Project Rock benefit from a IPX4 certification To survive any type of training, even the most severe. So there is no risk of ruining the product with sweat. it is also possible Separate quick-drying pillowsto wash it by hand. The goal, of course, is to keep the product in top condition, even after months of use. Featuring two unique Under Armor fabric technologies, UA Storm Super Grip improves device stability, while SuperVent provides optimal ventilation in the pads.

The sound is advertised as rich, powerful sound designed specifically for sports with rich bass for intense activity. You can also adjust the equation to fit the device for all conditions, all from the new JBL app.

In terms of design, there is nothing truly revolutionary. The helmet, dressed all in black, bears the logo of the Under Armor brand with which the actor regularly collaborates. We can also find a bull’s head, which symbolizes the former wrestling player. As a reminder, it’s the tattoo on his shoulder.

Like many products on the market, the headset is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. There is no need to touch your mobile to start playing your favorite playlist. Also note the presence of active noise reduction, which will allow athletes to enjoy their music in complete tranquility, without hearing the labored breathing of the neighbor.

UA Project Rock is now available at a price 299 euros in France. It is possible to buy them directly from the brand’s website.

