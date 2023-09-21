Dwayne Johnson leaves Hollywood, plans controversial Disney future

Dwayne Johnson has big plans for the future, but they may not include acting.

Dwayne Johnson has created a lasting legacy in Hollywood since his memorable debut as the iconic Scorpion King mummy returns (2001). Over the years, he has become a formidable presence on the silver screen, mesmerizing the audience with his charismatic performances.

One of his most notable film franchises is action-packed fast and furious, where he played Luke Hobbs. This franchise loved by many even has its own spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), and a cameo appearance in the latest installment, fast x (2023). In addition to his action-packed roles, Johnson has also appeared in family-friendly films Jumanji franchise, and his unforgettable voice acting as Maui in Disney Moana (2016), which has become an iconic film for Disney lovers around the world.

Johnson has recently faced criticism for his response to the devastating Maui fire in Hawaii. Along with Oprah Winfrey, he donated $10 million to aid relief efforts, but the establishment of the People’s Fund of Maui caused considerable backlash as many argued that given his immense wealth he could have donated more. Were. Johnson responded to the criticism, focusing on the victims and taking responsibility for the way the foundation handled the announcement.

Before his exposure in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson was a household name in the world of professional wrestling, where he was known by the nickname The Rock. His wrestling journey began in 1996 when he joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), following in the footsteps of his father Rocky Johnson. He rose to superstardom alongside legendary wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker. His wrestling career included multiple WWE Championships and established him as one of the premier WWE Superstars.

Johnson took a step away from wrestling in 2004 as he transitioned into acting. Despite his departure, he made occasional appearances at WWE and WrestleMania events. This was demonstrated at its highest point in 2011 when he had a feud with John Cena, who has since become a major name in Hollywood as well.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson made a triumphant return to WWE and rekindled his former personality. His surprise appearance during Friday Night WWE SmackDown, reuniting with John Cena, brought smiles and reconciliation. Inside the Magic covered the conversation, which was welcomed by many fans.

However, now looking at The Rock’s future, many insiders have speculated that this could mean he could return to the wrestling ring in some capacity. Although it seemed as if The Rock would not return to WWE during the ongoing Hollywood strike, his appearance on WWE television last week proved that he was willing to step away from Hollywood for the right project.

This brings us to the latest project that Dwayne Johnson is reportedly working on and it involves Disney.

According to multiple sources, there are strong indications that the USFL and the XFL are on the verge of forming a strategic alliance. These two spring football leagues are ready to unite and chart a collective course for their future. It’s worth noting that both leagues have faced different challenges and track records of struggles when attempting to compete with the NFL.

The In contrast, the USFL finds itself owned by Fox Sports. If the two leagues merge, it will be interesting to see what kind of role Disney will play in the broadcast rights.

As mentioned above, the If Johnson were to merge with the league, it would seem he would be moving on from his deal with ESPN, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

In addition to his work with the XFL, Johnson is set to return to Disney as part of a live-action remake Moana. He is set to reprise his role as Maui and will serve as executive producer for the film alongside Moana’s original voice Auli’i Cravalho, who will not be playing the role in the upcoming live-action version.

What do you think about these latest developments for Dwayne Johnson? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!