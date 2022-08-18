Dwayne Johnson leaving for this crossover with the MCU that fans dream of

Fans have been dreaming about it for years: see their favorite DCEU and MCU superheroes collide on the big screen. Already, in 2021, James Gunn was ready for an unprecedented crossover with these characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy and of The Suicide Squad. But why think small when you can think big? Dwayne Johnson, who had his character removed from the film Shazam! for a very specific reason, dream of an XXL crossover between the two biggest cinematic universes of superheroes!

an epic crossover encouraged by Dwayne Johnson

black adam has not yet been released in dark rooms that Dwayne Johnson, the interpreter of this anti-hero unknown to fans, is already fantasizing about the aftermath! In full promotion of his film, which will land in the cinema on October 19, the star explained to our colleagues from Games Radar his wish concerning the future of the MCU and the DCEU.

I’m optimistic… It’s just that my nature is optimistic. Especially when it comes to creativity. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to DC’s pantheon of superheroes and villains. Directly opposite, we have Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes and super-villains. For me, not only can they coexist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day.

Say like that, it makes you want… Unfortunately, such a project would not be feasible for several years, although Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. were agreeing. Indeed, it would first be necessary to solve the problem of the DCEU. Between bad management, scandals and failed films, this universe where the Justice League and the Suicide Squad cohabit is too incoherent to encounter another. As for the MCU, it is scattered in dozens of series and feature films, and even the special effects technicians can no longer keep up with this frenetic pace.

In short, the DCEU / MCU crossover is not for tomorrow!