Dwayne Johnson loves people’s jokes about his feud with Vin Diesel | Cinema

Yesterday we talked aboutand his idea of ​​the sequel to Hobbs & Shaw who would appreciate developing in the future (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS).

During the same chat he did on The Jesse Cagle Show, the star also talked about a well-known issue: the feud with Vin Diesel that has held court for years far and wide for the web.

Dwayne Johnson explains that he greatly appreciates the jokes that people make him about the thing, a consideration made because, during the interview, he is asked about a line of dialogue present in Red Notice which seems to have something to do with it:

The jokes never end. People ask me to make jokes about Vin Diesel and everyone finds a way to do it and it’s interesting because they always work with people which is always a good thing because the audience is always the most important element. Except that everyone thinks they are designed by me even if in reality they are not. You’d be surprised if I told you how many people come to tell me “Hey, get this, it’s sensational”, or “Listen this! I have another joke about Vin Diesel! “ and I “Oh, I’m sure!”. It is always a lot of fun.

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy, How do I sell your family), follows an Interpol agent who sets out in search of the most wanted art thief in the world.

Producers on the project include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co. and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.

For the streaming giant this is a considerable production effort: Deadline suggested a budget of at least last year 130 million dollars, although it is not clear whether in the meantime the figure has been retouched up or down.

This is the official synopsis:

John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is the FBI’s biggest profiler and is grappling with a new red notice, Interpol’s mandate to catch the biggest fugitives. His searches around the planet catapult him into a daring robbery, during which he is forced to team up with the greatest responsible for art theft, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to capture the most sought-after art thief in the world. world, nicknamed “The Standard Bearer” (Gal Gadot). A great adventure follows that drags the three protagonists, always together in spite of themselves, around the globe between dance floors, isolated prisons and wild jungles. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous complete a stellar cast. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (A Spy and a Half, Skyscraper), production by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture Co. of Beau Flynn and Bad Version, Inc. of Thurber , Red Notice is an elegant cat and mouse globetrotting game… where there are two cats.

In the cast Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film is scheduled for release on November 12, 2021.

What do you think? How long are you waiting for the film with Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds? Tell us yours in the comments below!