Dwayne Johnson makes his Fortnite debut as The Foundation [VIDEO]

The highly anticipated event The End that closes Fortnite – Chapter 2 has reserved a big surprise for fans of Dwayne Johnson, with the actor appearing in the role of The Foundation

Dwayne Johnson has also planted its flag in the universe of Fortnite, confirming himself as one of the most successful stars of recent years. The actor’s ascent appears truly unstoppable and after having made his own the world of wrestling and that of cinema, The Rock also sets foot in the videogame dimension, appearing among the characters of the popular shooter.

Fortnite – Chapter 2 in fact, it ended with the expected event entitled The End and, in one cutscene, it is Dwayne Johnson himself who takes the form of The Foundation, a character who saves Agent Jones from the clutches of Dr. Slone. The latter is stunned by The Foundation’s entry into the scene, claiming to have seen him die, but with an answer worthy of The Rock’s charisma, the soldier promptly replies: “I got over it.”

Leader of the group of heroes The Seven, Tho Foundation plays a crucial role in Fortnite comics and cutscenes. Now that the character can boast the face and voice of Dwayne Johnson, it cannot be ruled out that he will have even more space in the third chapter of the video game that debuted on December 4, coinciding with the end of the previous chapter. The actor had already hinted that he would at least lend his voice to The Foundation, but the fact that the leader also has his own characteristics will certainly have left the players pleasantly surprised.

In theaters, Dwayne Johnson will soon be starring in the DC movie on Black Adam, while on Netflix he has recently been in the cast of the action Red Notice. Recently, he also stated that he would gladly play 007 in the next cinematic adventures of the secret agent. Below, the video of Fortnite which sees the debut of The Rock.

